“Last Freeze for Texoma This Year”

By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gusty north winds heralded the arrival of a Monday cold front, the air mass behind the front is quite cold and Tuesday’s morning lows should be in the neighborhood of 20 degrees. Sunshine and mid to upper 40s are in Tuesday’s afternoon forecast. You’ll notice the wind picking up from the south Tuesday afternoon and we’ll see a big jump in temperatures by Wednesday with highs reaching the 60s.

Overnight lows will also be much warmer than our recent pattern, Texoma’s last freeze of 2022 will be Tuesday morning. The long-range outlook into the first few days of 2023 shows mild weather continuing with above normal temperatures. There’s a small chance of showers late week, and a greater chance of rain Sunday night/Monday as an upper wave passes by.

