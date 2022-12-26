Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters in Southern Oklahoma were busy Christmas weekend as grass fires sparked up in Carter and Love counties.

33 acres of grass burned in Dickson on Christmas Eve afternoon, according to the Dickson Volunteer Fire Department.

A Facebook post stated the first firefighters to respond found a trash barrel, a car, and surrounding land on fire, and the flames threatening nearby homes.

The post stated wind made their job harder, with flames reaching up to 25 feet in the air.

The department said it was a group effort, with 11 brush trucks, 3 tankers and a fire engine.

Firefighters from Ardmore, Gene Autry, Springer, Ardmore Airpark and the Bureau of Indian Affairs worked for three hours to keep the homes safe.

No homes were lost, but ask you to be careful burning anything outdoors.

And on Christmas Day, a small grass fire in Love County didn’t get very far.

The Fire Departments of Love County said that’s thanks to how prepared the residents nearby were.

The nearby homes didn’t appear to be damaged.

It happened near Marietta on Christmas.

FDLC stated its a good reminder to have hoses ready to hook up even in freezing temperatures.

If your heart grew three sizes this Christmas, consider volunteering with your local fire department.

All the love county departments are reporting a significant decline in people able to respond to fires. Many of the departments have three or fewer people who can go into a burning home and rescue someone.

Love County firefighters said no matter what your skills are, there’s a way to help out.

