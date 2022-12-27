Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail

(KXII) -Tyler Payne, a Choctaw County inmate who escaped last month and was captured in Mississippi shortly after, has escaped again.

Making this his second escape in two months.

Our sister station in Jackson, Mississippi reports Payne and another inmate escaped the morning of Christmas Eve.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, it appears that the inmates escaped through a damaged door.

Just last month Payne and a different inmate escaped through the Choctaw County Jail roof.

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.

Payne is considered dangerous.

