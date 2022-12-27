Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -Tyler Payne, a Choctaw County inmate who escaped last month and was captured in Mississippi shortly after, has escaped again.

Making this his second escape in two months.

Our sister station in Jackson, Mississippi reports Payne and another inmate escaped the morning of Christmas Eve.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, it appears that the inmates escaped through a damaged door.

Just last month Payne and a different inmate escaped through the Choctaw County Jail roof.

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.

Payne is considered dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
One man was arrested and two were injured after a collision in Grayson County.
One arrested after Grayson County collision
Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend
A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats.
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park

Latest News

“One thing to note about these types of incidents is that oftentimes they involve children...
Look out for children who take new bikes out for a spin
Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
As 2022 comes to an end, the year may just find itself in a few record books for extreme weather.
Why rare extreme weather hit Texoma more frequently in 2022