Look out for children who take new bikes out for a spin

“One thing to note about these types of incidents is that oftentimes they involve children under the age of six and often it’s a parent or close relative who is the driver.”(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KXII) -If Santa left a bike, skateboard, or even a scooter under the tree there may be some rules parents need to consider before their child takes a spin around the block.

“It’s so important for parents to talk to their children about safety, make sure they have a helmet, and don’t let them play in the driveway,” said AAA spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster.

AAA reports that in the U.S. alone, thousands of children are injured or killed due to drivers simply not seeing the child when they pull forward.

“One thing to note about these types of incidents is that oftentimes they involve children under the age of six and often it’s a parent or close relative who is the driver,” Armbruster said.

And nearly 200 children are killed in the U.S. from being hit or run over when a driver is backing up.

“Drivers should not solely rely on backup cameras and sensors, AAA studies have shown that advanced driver assistance systems have limitations including not seeing children at night,” Armbruster added.

AAA advises that before drivers shift the gear to reverse, look outside the vehicle for children at play.

“Looking in your rearview mirror and your side mirrors as well as just looking over your shoulder,” added Armbruster.

Durant Detective Brandon Mitchell said to stay alert when driving home from work as children are still out of school for the holiday break, “when they’re in the residential neighborhoods, they need to start paying attention, stay off their cellphones, drive the speed limit, and be watching both ways, especially when you’re approaching a driveway, those kids dart out of there quick, you might not see them because of other vehicles that could block them.”

And in the unfortunate event you do hit a child, “immediately stop, contact 911, and get emergency crews out there,” Det. Mitchell said.

