Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home

RUFE, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded in reference to the call on Christmas morning.

Authorities say Sterling Crosslin of Rufe, poured gasoline on his mother’s home, then barricaded himself in the house.

The mother was able to crawl out of the house.

There are no reports of injuries.

Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.

