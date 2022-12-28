Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

City of Atoka issues boil water advisory

The City of Atoka Office of Emergency Management said The City of Atoka Water system and Atoka...
The City of Atoka Office of Emergency Management said The City of Atoka Water system and Atoka Rural Water District # 2 (Tushka water District) is under a volunteer boil advisory, due to low colorinee in the water system.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Atoka issued a boil water advisory Tuesday night.

The City of Atoka Office of Emergency Management said The City of Atoka Water system and Atoka Rural Water District # 2 (Tushka water District) is under a volunteer boil advisory, due to low colorinee in the water system.

The advisory was issued out of caution.

The city said to boil water for one minute before consuming.

Residents are asked to report any running water to the city at 580-889-3341.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
One man was arrested and two were injured after a collision in Grayson County.
One arrested after Grayson County collision
A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats.
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park
Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend

Latest News

Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
Eisenhower Marina fire
Eisenhower Marina fire
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail