City of Atoka issues boil water advisory

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Atoka issued a boil water advisory Tuesday night.

The City of Atoka Office of Emergency Management said The City of Atoka Water system and Atoka Rural Water District # 2 (Tushka water District) is under a volunteer boil advisory, due to low colorinee in the water system.

The advisory was issued out of caution.

The city said to boil water for one minute before consuming.

Residents are asked to report any running water to the city at 580-889-3341.

