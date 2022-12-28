Texoma Local
Firework shortages on go to items

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re headed to a fireworks stand to grab some poppers, prices may still be high due to inflation.

PopaLot Fireworks Co-owner, Pam Schuler said prices are on a steady decline, “shipping has been, since the pandemic started, shipping went from being 10, 12 thousand dollars for just the shipping, to 40 to 50 thousand dollars.”

Schuler added that since then, shipping prices have gone down.

However, you may still see a shortage of some of your favorite items like smoke bombs and sparklers.

Sellers say this is due to shipping backup and some manufactures have stopped making smoke items.

