A Lot Less Wind for Your Thursday

Wednesday saw big-time blustery winds as low pressure deepened to our west, gusts at time were near 40 mph. Winds will remain gusty overnight, but generally below 30 mph. Cloud cover will be on the increase and we can expect a mostly cloudy Thursday.

Fortunately, Thursday’s winds will relax to below 20 mph, much more tolerable!

A weak front passes Friday but any rain it creates should remain in Arkansas and Louisiana, leaving Texoma with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is the last day of 2022 and it should be sunny to partly cloudy with a moderate breeze around 20 mph. Given this, there’s a better-than-even-money chance that the wind speeds will be low enough Saturday night for New Year’s fireworks to go on as planned. Sunday finds the first day of 2023 partly cloudy, rather windy, warm, and dry. An upper level wave brings a significant chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms on Monday followed by a brief cool-down for the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.