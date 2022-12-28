Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Warmer, With Gusty Wednesday Winds

We should remain above freezing for the next several days
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tight pressure field will make for gusty southerly winds to continue through Thursday. Temperatures will be warming and a result, we should remain above freezing both day and night through the weekend.

We may see some scattered clouds Wednesday morning, but mostly sunny conditions are expected for the afternoon. Clouds thicken on Thursday ahead of a weak upper wave. I will include a small chance of showers (20%) as the wave passes Friday.

Saturday and New Year’s Day should be dry and mild for this time of year, a stronger upper level system arrives late Sunday or Monday and that will be our highest potential for rain during the next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
One man was arrested and two were injured after a collision in Grayson County.
One arrested after Grayson County collision
Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend
A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats.
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 12/27/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/27/2022
Morning Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26
Morning Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26
Evening Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 24
Evening Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 24
Evening Forecast - Friday, Dec 23
Evening Forecast - Friday, Dec 23