Warmer, With Gusty Wednesday Winds

A tight pressure field will make for gusty southerly winds to continue through Thursday. Temperatures will be warming and a result, we should remain above freezing both day and night through the weekend.

We may see some scattered clouds Wednesday morning, but mostly sunny conditions are expected for the afternoon. Clouds thicken on Thursday ahead of a weak upper wave. I will include a small chance of showers (20%) as the wave passes Friday.

Saturday and New Year’s Day should be dry and mild for this time of year, a stronger upper level system arrives late Sunday or Monday and that will be our highest potential for rain during the next week.

