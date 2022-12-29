Texoma Local
3 bodies found after car swept away in Va. river

Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia. (WVIR via CNN)
By Dominga Murray and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia. Three bodies have been recovered, and the search for two more people is ongoing.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted Tuesday to a fatal accident along the Rockfish River. When they arrived, they called for Virginia State Police to assist, as the car in question was “fully submerged in the water.”

State Police say the people in the car tried to drive across the road and were swept away in the current. Investigators are not sure how long the car was in the water. The incident happened on private property, so it’s possible no one noticed earlier because the area is remote, WVIR reports.

State Police Sgt. Jason Cappo says investigators found a 30-year-old man dead in the car. During a land search, the bodies of two boys, ages 11 and 17, were found on the shore.

Cappo says that it’s believed two other people were in the car when it went into the water. The search for them is ongoing. Aviation teams are searching from above, and a sonar system in the water is searching below.

State Police say all of the victims are not related. The three bodies found were transported to Richmond, the state capital, for autopsy and identification.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Wildlife Resources are also involved in the investigation.

