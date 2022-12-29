Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Robertson, who they say burglarized two...
The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Robertson, who they say burglarized two homes Thursday morning(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning.

Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area.

Robertson also led them on a chase.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Robertson is wanted in Marshall County for several felony warrants.

Robertson was last scene wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911 immediately. Police said not to approach him, because he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Benefit for Lennox
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the surrounding area.
Denison ends 150th anniversary celebrations with a bang

Latest News

Residents said they are feeling the effects of the air quality firsthand, and finding it harder...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
Benefit for Lennox
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor
Benefit for Lennox
Benefit for Lennox
The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break.
Water restored after main break in Denison