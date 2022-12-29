Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning.

Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area.

Robertson also led them on a chase.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Robertson is wanted in Marshall County for several felony warrants.

Robertson was last scene wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911 immediately. Police said not to approach him, because he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.