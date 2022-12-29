Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter

Latest News

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles,...
Family files missing persons report for rapper Theophilus London
Questions remain after a shooting outside a church in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas morning....
Police: Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
At the new Mercy Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center in Ada, patients are taking their heart...
Mercy Ada opens new cardiopulmonary rehab center
The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler