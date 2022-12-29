Denison ends 150th anniversary celebrations with a bang

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison is squeezing in one last celebration for its 150th anniversary.

It’s hosting a free fireworks show at 7 p.m. on Saturday night in honor of Denison’s sesquicentennial.

The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the surrounding area.

The show is being organized by Denison Fire Rescue.

Captain Landon Lindsey said that the show utilizes some interesting technology, “there’s a lot of prep work with it, I have a team of guys at the fire department that help me put the shells together and wire everything into the system. And then that night we shoot it off, and it’s all done by Ipad and remote.”

Three to four hundred shells will be fired off.

The show is expected to last ten to 15 minutes.

