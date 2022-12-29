Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison ends 150th anniversary celebrations with a bang

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison is squeezing in one last celebration for its 150th anniversary.

It’s hosting a free fireworks show at 7 p.m. on Saturday night in honor of Denison’s sesquicentennial.

The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the surrounding area.

The show is being organized by Denison Fire Rescue.

Captain Landon Lindsey said that the show utilizes some interesting technology, “there’s a lot of prep work with it, I have a team of guys at the fire department that help me put the shells together and wire everything into the system. And then that night we shoot it off, and it’s all done by Ipad and remote.”

Three to four hundred shells will be fired off.

The show is expected to last ten to 15 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter

Latest News

The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Residents said they are feeling the effects of the air quality firsthand, and finding it harder...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
Sellers say this is due to shipping backup and some manufactures have stopped making smoke items.
Firework shortages on go to items
“if you’re holding fireworks in your hand, you can blow your hand apart.”
Firework tips as you pop into the New Year