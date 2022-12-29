Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon.

Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd.

According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.

No one was injured in the incident, but the SUV was a total loss.

