Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon.
Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd.
According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler, causing the driver to lose control.
The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
No one was injured in the incident, but the SUV was a total loss.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.