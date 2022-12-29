Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I just can’t wait to grow old with her. I can’t wait to watch her grow up. I can’t wait to do all of my dad and daughter stuff with her.”

4-year-old Lennox Schemmel is described by those who love her as bubbly and energetic.

Her father, deputy Liam Schemmel, of The Cooke County’s Sheriff’s Office, said, “She walks around and says high to everybody. She’s already made friends with the custodian staff at her school.”

So when her dad saw a change in her behavior, he was startled.

Schemmel explained, “She’d be happy go lucky, loving life, being normal Lennox, and then just tank. I mean just drop in mood, going into zombie mode and then complain about headache and back pain, and then throw up and get right back to it.”

After taking Lennox to the doctor a few times, they saw no change in her symptoms.

In fact, they got worse.

So Schemmel took Lennox to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.

He said, “I described to them what we’ve been going through, and they rushed us in pretty quick, like we skipped over a bunch of people. So that was my first sign that we possibly had something pretty major.”

After the doctors ran tests on Lennox, the family was given a diagnosis.

Schemmel said, “There was a baseball sized mass in my daughter’s head... which is an inoperable tumor, they can’t get to it, they would kill her if they tried.”

As the Schemmel family waits for Lennox to be approved for a clinical trial, Schemmel’s colleague, Investigator John Sims is throwing a benefit dinner at the First State Bank in Gainesville on Friday, January 6th, to help raise funds for the family’s medical bills.

Sims said, “And we have a silent auction, we’ll have food, and we are also selling raffle tickets for a couple of firearms.”

Attendees for the benefit include Spiderman, Captain America and even country singer Randy Travis is supposed to make an appearance for Lennox.

Sims said, “If people want to donate items to the auction, they’re more than welcome to do so. We also have the benefit account if people want to donate to that.”

While the Schemmel family waits to surprise Lennox with the benefit dinner, her dad said he’s hopeful she’ll remain bubbly and energetic throughout her journey.

He concluded, “I hope she doesn’t change... and I just really can’t wait to be here to see the kind of woman she becomes.”

