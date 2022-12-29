Mercy Ada opens new cardiopulmonary rehab center

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - At the new Mercy Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center in Ada, patients are taking their heart and lung health into their own hands using exercise, stress management, and healthy living.

Cardiologist Dr. Fionnuala Gurley said the program is for people who have a history of heart or lung disease. She said studies show patients who participate aren’t hospitalized as often.

“From the patient’s standpoint, I think it’s important to realize that it really improves their day-to-day life,” Gurley said. “So fewer symptoms, better exercise tolerance, ability to do day-to-day activities with expending less energy.”

People who live in rural areas are more likely to become obese, according to the National Institute of Health.

Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows heart disease was the leading cause of death in 2014, with 25% of deaths attributed to heart disease in the state.

“The difficulty with programs like this in rural settings has been although the benefits are being shown, the biggest barrier is access,” Gurley said. “So I just anticipate it’s going to grow the more it gets out.”

Gurley said the benefits of healthy exercise aren’t just heart and lung health, they also include less risk of cancer and dementia, better mental health and even stronger bones.

Exercise physiologist Keshav Mishra agreed.

“I am a firm believer that patients who do enroll in cardiac rehab are able to feel much better, they actually do get much better in terms of their physiological functions,” Mishra said. “I just want to say that if you have someone going through something like this, encourage them to enroll in cardiac rehab.”

“It provides a structured program that patients then develop the confidence to carry out on their own,” Gurley said. “The goal is beyond the program, that those habits are then carried into your daily lifestyle.”

