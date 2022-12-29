Plan ahead and find a sober ride this New Year’s Eve

Texas (KXII) -While the fireworks go off at midnight, many will also pop champagne to ring in the New Year, making the drive home potentially unsafe.

Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager said, “it’s not safe for you and it’s not safe for other people on the road.”

And it could even put you behind bars, “you’ll be charged with DWI which is driving while intoxicated; there’s a couple of different levels of that. If it’s your first or second offense, it’s going to be a misdemeanor and then after that it could be a felony charge, and we’re talking possible jail time, thousands of dollars in fines,” said Agans.

Or worse, “when we talk about the consequences of drinking and driving, it can be deadly,” Agans added.

So plan ahead, and have a designated driver for the night, “somebody who has not had anything to drink, in play to drive you from point a to point b, where you need to get to safely,” Agans said.

There are also driving services you can call if you need a ride, such as Texoma Taxi.

Grady Parkers, owner of Texoma Taxi said, “New Years Eve is the busiest day of the year.”

Parkers said the drivers will take you anywhere you need to go, “24/7, 365.”

And if you’re in Denison, Rayce Guess puts on his yearly rideshare, Rayce’s Rides, “around 12:30 to 2, I’ll give rides, you guys can message me on Facebook.”

While Rayce’s Rides are free, he has a simple request, “my car only holds four so be cognizant of that and also be cognizant of behavior and attitude as well.”

If you’re not drinking but still on the roads this weekend, it’s important to be alert.

Agans said, “that you’re paying attention to other drivers on the road, we always like to say, if you see something, say something, if you see erratic driving happening, make sure you’re calling 911.”

You can call Texoma Taxi, (903) 328-5132.

Or to can contact Rayce Guess, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.