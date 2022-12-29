Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Plan ahead and find a sober ride this New Year’s Eve

“When we talk about the consequences of drinking and driving, it can be deadly,”
“When we talk about the consequences of drinking and driving, it can be deadly,”(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KXII) -While the fireworks go off at midnight, many will also pop champagne to ring in the New Year, making the drive home potentially unsafe.

Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager said, “it’s not safe for you and it’s not safe for other people on the road.”

And it could even put you behind bars, “you’ll be charged with DWI which is driving while intoxicated; there’s a couple of different levels of that. If it’s your first or second offense, it’s going to be a misdemeanor and then after that it could be a felony charge, and we’re talking possible jail time, thousands of dollars in fines,” said Agans.

Or worse, “when we talk about the consequences of drinking and driving, it can be deadly,” Agans added.

So plan ahead, and have a designated driver for the night, “somebody who has not had anything to drink, in play to drive you from point a to point b, where you need to get to safely,” Agans said.

There are also driving services you can call if you need a ride, such as Texoma Taxi.

Grady Parkers, owner of Texoma Taxi said, “New Years Eve is the busiest day of the year.”

Parkers said the drivers will take you anywhere you need to go, “24/7, 365.”

And if you’re in Denison, Rayce Guess puts on his yearly rideshare, Rayce’s Rides, “around 12:30 to 2, I’ll give rides, you guys can message me on Facebook.”

While Rayce’s Rides are free, he has a simple request, “my car only holds four so be cognizant of that and also be cognizant of behavior and attitude as well.”

If you’re not drinking but still on the roads this weekend, it’s important to be alert.

Agans said, “that you’re paying attention to other drivers on the road, we always like to say, if you see something, say something, if you see erratic driving happening, make sure you’re calling 911.”

You can call Texoma Taxi, (903) 328-5132.

Or to can contact Rayce Guess, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Benefit for Lennox
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the surrounding area.
Denison ends 150th anniversary celebrations with a bang

Latest News

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Robertson, who they say burglarized two...
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
Residents said they are feeling the effects of the air quality firsthand, and finding it harder...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
Benefit for Lennox
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor
Benefit for Lennox
Benefit for Lennox