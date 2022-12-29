Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter

Latest News

Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers pull car off 65-year-old bicyclist
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
A flock of Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being...
Goose rescued from frozen sand