Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Starbucks altering rewards program

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost them 100 stars.

A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars instead of 150, and salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the surrounding area.
Denison ends 150th anniversary celebrations with a bang

Latest News

An Alaska man says he was finally going to get a heart transplant, but a storm meant the heart...
Severe weather causes man to miss heart transplant
Narayana Muddana, his wife Haritha Muddana and Gokul Mediseti died after falling through ice at...
3 dead after ice gives way on frozen lake
States routinely make adjustments in their voting laws — some subtle, some dramatic. But...
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine