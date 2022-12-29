Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist

Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old bicyclist. (Source: Watsonville Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Good Samaritans helped officers rescue a cyclist who ended up trapped under a stolen car last week.

The Watsonville Police Department shared body camera footage that captured the intense moments that afternoon as residents joined officers to help free a 65-year-old man from underneath the vehicle.

Authorities said the actions of those at the scene that day saved the man’s life.

The department said officers were approaching the stolen car when the suspect jumped out of the driver’s side and ran off. The moving vehicle then struck the cyclist, trapping him.

According to police, the suspected car thief was eventually caught and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter

Latest News

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police
At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers pull car off 65-year-old bicyclist
Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for...
Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days