Water main break affects water pressure in Denison
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break.
According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
Surrounding areas could experience little to no water pressure while repairs are being made, according to the post.
