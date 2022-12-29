Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Water main break affects water pressure in Denison

The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break.
The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break.(City of Marshall)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break.

According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.

Surrounding areas could experience little to no water pressure while repairs are being made, according to the post.

WATER MAIN BREAK 🚨 Our crews are currently working to repair a main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road....

Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and will face additional charges once captured.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
Crosslin is facing charges of assault with a weapon and 4th degree arson.
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
Eisenhower Marina fire
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
A group in Gunter, Texas, is fighting for cleaner air, and they are raising concerns that a...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter

Latest News

At the new Mercy Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center in Ada, patients are taking their heart...
Mercy Ada opens new cardiopulmonary rehab center
The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Residents said they are feeling the effects of the air quality firsthand, and finding it harder...
News 12 investigates: A small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the surrounding area.
Denison ends 150th anniversary celebrations with a bang