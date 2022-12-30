Durant City Council set to discuss the future of the University Blvd. Project

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update of the ongoing construction woes on University Boulevard in Durant.

It’s been over a year since the start of the construction.

In November the city held a special meeting to discuss the future with Schiralli Construction, the company that has been on ground since day one.

At that time, the city decided to move forward with the company, but with terms.

One of them being a $2,000 penalty for each day the company misses its deadline.

Friday, the city announced that Schiralli Construction agreed to most of the terms.

Council will hold another special meeting on January 3, at 5 p.m. to discuss whether to enter into a new contract with the company.

The University Boulevard Project was supposed to wrap up in early summer of 2022.

The new completion date proposed by city council is July 24, 2023.

