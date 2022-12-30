Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant City Council set to discuss the future of the University Blvd. Project

Council will hold another special meeting on January 3, at 5 p.m. to discuss whether to enter...
Council will hold another special meeting on January 3, at 5 p.m. to discuss whether to enter into a new contract with the company.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update of the ongoing construction woes on University Boulevard in Durant.

It’s been over a year since the start of the construction.

In November the city held a special meeting to discuss the future with Schiralli Construction, the company that has been on ground since day one.

At that time, the city decided to move forward with the company, but with terms.

One of them being a $2,000 penalty for each day the company misses its deadline.

Friday, the city announced that Schiralli Construction agreed to most of the terms.

Council will hold another special meeting on January 3, at 5 p.m. to discuss whether to enter into a new contract with the company.

The University Boulevard Project was supposed to wrap up in early summer of 2022.

The new completion date proposed by city council is July 24, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Grayson County Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the fire is undetermined,...
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Robertson, who they say burglarized two...
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
Josh Prado GoFundMe
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
Benefit for Lennox
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor

Latest News

New Year's Eve festivities
New Year’s Eve around Texoma
New Year's Eve festivities
New Year's Eve in Texoma
In addition to failing to stop and render aid, Police said Tarpley had warrants in Grayson...
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
The driver’s wife said her husband had a seizure and doesn’t remember anything from the crash.
Driver crashes through Durant business