Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening.

It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make it out of the house safely.

It took first responders about 45-minutes to put out the blaze and according to Pottsboro Fire, south winds contributed to the flames.

No one was injured, but the house was a total loss.

Osborne said that he saw flames as he escaped the home, and time was of the essence, “they weren’t obstructing the front door at that moment in time, but as soon as I exited the house, it would have just been probably a few more seconds maybe, a minute, and they would have been obstructed.”

According to the Grayson County Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it may have been an electrical fire.

