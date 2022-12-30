Outdoor-Friendly Weekend, Rough Storms Possible Monday

Clouds Rolled into Thursday’s skies in response to a large upper wave passing to our north, so we get clouds but no precipitation tonight. Clouds should decrease Friday leaving us with at least partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a weak cold front passes overnight, shifting winds to the north and dropping lows into the 40s. Friday’s highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday is the last day of 2022 and it should be sunny to partly cloudy with a moderate breeze around 20-25 mph. Given this, there’s some threat to New Year’s fireworks shows as 20 mph is considered the safety threshold, it’s going to be a coin flip on this one!

Sunday finds the first day of 2023 partly cloudy, rather windy, warm, and dry. An upper level wave brings a significant chance of rain and possibly a few severe thunderstorms on Monday followed by a brief cool-down for the middle of next week. Two long-range models show the Monday storms, but the timing and intensity vary, but it’s safe to say the potential for thunderstorms is high, we’ll just have to see on severity.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

