Police searching for Oklahoma inmate who escaped from prison

Law enforcement officials in eastern Oklahoma are searching for an inmate that walked away from a corrections facility Thursday night.
Law enforcement officials in eastern Oklahoma are searching for an inmate that walked away from a corrections facility Thursday night.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement officials in eastern Oklahoma are searching for an inmate that walked away from a corrections facility Thursday night.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight walked away from his housing unit at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center around 10:12 p.m.

Goodnight is believed to be traveling in a stolen 2017 Ford F-150 work truck with an Oklahoma license plate V77028.

A press release states, the four-door truck has black letters reading “A 215″ beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel, and it is missing the keyhole on the driver’s side front door. The truck’s VIN has been reported as 1FTFX1EF2HKC53460.

Goodnight is described to be a a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.

If you have seen Goodnight or know of his whereabouts, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

