Driver crashes through Durant business

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices.

The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.

Durant Police say around five other vehicles were hit before the car went through the office building.

Jerry Hutchings, who works in the office that was hit said, “on a daily basis I deal with fires and tornadoes and I tell other people at that time, that these are all material things that can be replaced. So we can move forward, move on past it.”

Hutchings said he’s lucky to be alive because he had just left work.

The driver was air flighted for medical attention.

The driver’s wife said her husband had a seizure and doesn’t remember anything from the crash.

She said he is now home resting and recovering from the incident.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.