Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges.

Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick.

Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived.

She was arrested less than half a mile away, near Brock and Scullin.

In addition to failing to stop and render aid, Police said Tarpley had warrants in Grayson County.

No injuries were reported.

