Happy New Year’s Eve!

Talk about the difference a week can make. Christmas weekend was below freezing and now New Year’s weekend Texoma has temperatures in the 70s! Of course these higher temperatures are driven by a strong southern wind that has already produced gusts up to 35 mph south of the Red River. Good news for anybody celebrating New Year’s tonight is the wind will weaken after sundown. Expect temperatures around 55-60 degrees by the stroke of midnight.

Given the warmer than normal temperatures today, New Year’s Day will see highs in the 70s return. Some areas may even push highs in the mid-70s with a weaker southern wind to boot. Despite the minor annoyance of the wind, you couldn’t ask for more ideal New Year’s weekend weather than what we have right now!

Not to be a party pooper, but I do have to warn you about Monday’s threat for severe storms. All this warm air and wind are making conditions look likely to see some damaging storms on Monday. The eastern half of Texoma is still under a slight risk for damaging winds, hail and potential for a few tornadoes. The models are showing the threat for these conditions will be between noon and 10pm Monday. Make sure you stay updated on News 12 and the KXII Weather Authority app on Sunday for the latest timeline.

After the severe storm threat, it’s back to winter business as usual with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with chilly, just above freezing overnights in the upper 30s.

So enjoy these spring like temperatures that will close out 2022 and welcome in 2023! Be sure to give a friend a heads up about Monday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

