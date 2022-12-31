New Year’s Eve around Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fireworks, slot machines, and everything in between.

Saturday night is New Year’s Eve and there is plenty to get into, starting with Denison’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Captain Landon Lindsey, of the Denison Fire Rescue said, “Denison has been celebrating its 150th year, and we kicked it off with a New Year’s Eve show, and now we’re going to end it with a New Year’s Eve show.”

Hosted by the Denison Fire Rescue, the fireworks will start at 7pm and can be seen throughout Downtown, Denison.

Three to four hundred shells will be fired off and the show will last about 10-15 minutes.

On the other side of the Red River, is Choctaw Casino, and they have something for everybody to enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

The casino’s Regional Director of Marketing, Joan Botts said, “We have a lot going on for New Year’s Eve weekend. Everything we’re doing around here is wild. its wild about 2023, and you’ll see that throughout the property.”

If you’re looking for something to do that the whole family can enjoy, Choctaw Casino has got you covered.

From movies, bowling and an arcade, the fun isn’t just for the adults.

Botts said, “We’re also tomorrow night, for New Year’s Eve, going to have floor entertainment... of course we’re going to have party favors ... and we’ll be doing two different ball drops at midnight, along with a countdown.”

Choctaw will also have a DJ and live music to ring in the new year.

Botts concluded and said, “Bring all your friends and family and we’re going to have a great time this weekend and we’ll be wild about 2023 here at Choctaw.”

