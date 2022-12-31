Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Warmer than normal New Year’s Weekend

Slight risk of severe storms Monday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texoma is warming back up to above average temperatures just in time for New Year’s weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and perhaps even a few low 70s on Sunday. These temperature jumps are driven by the winds realigning to the south, which are also bringing in some added moisture and cloud cover. Considering the brutal cold of Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend is looking superb weather wise.

Unfortunately all the warm and moist air are setting up conditions for some severe weather on Monday. The eastern half of Texoma is under a slight risk for damaging winds up to 70mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. I’ll continue to iron out the timeline this weekend, but for now it looks like Monday around noon through the evening will be the highest threat. Check back on New Year’s Day and of course keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority app.

Once the storms pass on Monday, the first full week of January will be drier and chillier. So enjoy the great weather for New Year’s weekend then get ready for Monday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon.
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
Josh Prado GoFundMe
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
According to the Grayson County Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the fire is undetermined,...
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Robertson, who they say burglarized two...
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
The vehicle then went into a ditch before coming to rest after hitting a fence.
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Friday, Dec. 30
Evening Forecast - Friday, Dec. 30
Full Morning Weather 12/30/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/30/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/29/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/29/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/27/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/27/2022