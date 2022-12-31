Warmer than normal New Year’s Weekend

Texoma is warming back up to above average temperatures just in time for New Year’s weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and perhaps even a few low 70s on Sunday. These temperature jumps are driven by the winds realigning to the south, which are also bringing in some added moisture and cloud cover. Considering the brutal cold of Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend is looking superb weather wise.

Unfortunately all the warm and moist air are setting up conditions for some severe weather on Monday. The eastern half of Texoma is under a slight risk for damaging winds up to 70mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. I’ll continue to iron out the timeline this weekend, but for now it looks like Monday around noon through the evening will be the highest threat. Check back on New Year’s Day and of course keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority app.

Once the storms pass on Monday, the first full week of January will be drier and chillier. So enjoy the great weather for New Year’s weekend then get ready for Monday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.