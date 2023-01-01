One teen killed, two injured after a deadly shooting in Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) -One teen killed, and two others injured after a deadly shooting in Idabel Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. at Catfish King, two teenager’s broke out into a fight.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.

One teenager was killed, the second is being treated at a hospital in Tyler, TX and the third had a graze wound.

The suspect is in custody and no names have been released as they are minors.

