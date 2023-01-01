Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday.

Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name during the book in.

Hernandez has warrants out of both Bryan County and Choctaw County.

