Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday.

Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name during the book in.

Hernandez has warrants out of both Bryan County and Choctaw County.

