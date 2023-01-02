Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and...
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots...
One teen killed, two injured after a deadly shooting in Idabel
The driver’s wife said her husband had a seizure and doesn’t remember anything from the crash.
Driver crashes through Durant business
In addition to failing to stop and render aid, Police said Tarpley had warrants in Grayson...
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
David Darling, 32, of Denison, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he plead guilty to...
Denison man sentenced to 22 years for arson

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
New Year's Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Among the people sworn into office on...
New Grayson County leaders sworn into office
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square