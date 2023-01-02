Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop.

Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, his two passengers got out of the vehicle to speak with police once stopped. Deputies said Hughes then fled a traffic stop, and nearly struck one of his passengers.

Deputies pursued Hughes through Sherman, Denison and into Bryan County. When in Bryan County, police said Hughes got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Hugh was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Hughes is being held in the Bryan County Jail, with no bond being set.

Hughes will be charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and evading on foot.

Police state that Hughes has an outstanding felony warrant out of Grayson County.

The names of the other two occupants of the vehicle are not being released.

