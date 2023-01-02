Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol it happened on County Road 1554, approximately three miles south and one mile East of Lindsay at 7:59 a.m.

Troopers said an SUV driven by 46-year-old William Brooks was headed Eastbound on E County Road 1554, when he departed the roadway and overturned his vehicle.

Brooks was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the SUV, 29-year-old Brook Wood, of Lindsay, was transported to OU Medical with arm and internal injuries.

OHP said neither William or Brook were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

