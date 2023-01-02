Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash

A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol it happened on County Road 1554, approximately three miles south and one mile East of Lindsay at 7:59 a.m.

Troopers said an SUV driven by 46-year-old William Brooks was headed Eastbound on E County Road 1554, when he departed the roadway and overturned his vehicle.

Brooks was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the SUV, 29-year-old Brook Wood, of Lindsay, was transported to OU Medical with arm and internal injuries.

OHP said neither William or Brook were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots...
One teen killed, two injured after a deadly shooting in Idabel
Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and...
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
New Year's Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Among the people sworn into office on...
New Grayson County leaders sworn into office
The driver’s wife said her husband had a seizure and doesn’t remember anything from the crash.
Driver crashes through Durant business
In addition to failing to stop and render aid, Police said Tarpley had warrants in Grayson...
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run

Latest News

New year, new you? Try firefighting, Love Co. firefighters say
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
New Year's Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Among the people sworn into office on...
New Grayson County leaders sworn into office
Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and...
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth