New Grayson County leaders sworn into office

New Year's Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Among the people sworn into office on...
New Year's Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Among the people sworn into office on Sunday was the new Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - New Year’s Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County.

Bruce Dawsey was sworn in as the Grayson County Judge Sunday afternoon.

Others, including County Commissioners Art Arthur and Mathew Hardenburg, followed suit and swore to serve the county as newly elected officials.

Rick Dunn, elected as the judge for County Court-At-Law No. 2, and two new justice of the peaces, Christina Fox and David Scott Hawley, also celebrated taking their oath of office at the Grayson County Courthouse.

“It’s a great day for Grayson County,” said Dawsey. “It’s a great day for the voters of Grayson County. I’m ready to get started. The anticipation and the waiting for this day has been really tough, but it’s a good day.”

Dawsey will start the new year with his first commissioner’s court meeting on Tuesday.

Former County Judge Bill Magers also begins his new role as the director of the North Texas Regional Airport on Sunday.

