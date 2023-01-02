Record Setting Start to January

Today’s temperatures made it feel like anything but January in Texoma. Many cities set a daily high temperature record with highs in the upper 70s with even a few 80s thrown in. Talk about a spring-like start to January!

But all those warm temperatures are arriving ahead of severe storms for Monday. Scattered showers will begin in the morning while the afternoon between 1pm and 7pm will be the biggest threat for severe storms. Threats include damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and potentially tornadoes. Make sure you stay updated on News 12 and the KXII Weather Authority app on Sunday for the latest timeline.

After the severe storm threat, it’s back to winter business as usual with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with chilly, just above freezing overnights in the upper 30s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.