Man wanted by Ada Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area.

Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.

Police said if you see Aylor do not approach or attempt to detain him. Contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH or email crime.stoppers@adaok.com if you have any information.

