Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man wanted by Ada Police

Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.(Ada Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area.

Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.

Police said if you see Aylor do not approach or attempt to detain him. Contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH or email crime.stoppers@adaok.com if you have any information.

01/03/2023- Detective Beale has has a felony arrest warrant for Zackery Aylor. Aylor is believed to still be in the...

Posted by City of Ada, Oklahoma Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

The city of Bells announced Tuesday that all citizens and businesses in the city are required...
Boil water notice for residents of Bells
The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the...
McCall elected to fourth term as house speaker
The City of Durant wants residents to participate in an upcoming survey to help identify top...
City of Durant launches Community Perception Survey
The city of Ada is preparing for its Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18.
City of Ada prepares for Daddy-Daughter Dance in February