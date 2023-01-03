Boil water notice for residents of Bells

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bells announced Tuesday that all citizens and businesses in the city are required to boil their water until further notice.

In a press release, the city of Bells said the replacement of a fire hydrant at W. Bells Blvd. and Broadway St. caused a loss of pressure for residents.

Residents who live on Shelby, Sunshine, Blackmon, Stephens and Catalina Streets are not affected, according to the press release.

For residents safety, the city said to boil water for two minutes before consumption. The city will let residents know when the water is safe again.

If you have any questions, you may contact the city administrator, Beth Woodson at (903) 965-7744.

