City of Ada prepares for Daddy-Daughter Dance in February

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada is preparing for its Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18.

In a Facebook post, the city said that online registration is open and admission is $20.

Attendees can choose from two time slots; the Sunset Dance is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the Moonlight Dance is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The dance will be held at Irving Community Center, which is located at 530 West 5th St. in Ada.

They say that if you have more than one daughter to call the office at (580) 436-8101 ext. 3.

The online registration form can be found here.

