Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

City of Ada prepares for Daddy-Daughter Dance in February

The city of Ada is preparing for its Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The city of Ada is preparing for its Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18.(Courtesy Photo)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada is preparing for its Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18.

In a Facebook post, the city said that online registration is open and admission is $20.

Attendees can choose from two time slots; the Sunset Dance is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the Moonlight Dance is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The dance will be held at Irving Community Center, which is located at 530 West 5th St. in Ada.

They say that if you have more than one daughter to call the office at (580) 436-8101 ext. 3.

The online registration form can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

The City of Durant wants residents to participate in an upcoming survey to help identify top...
City of Durant launches Community Perception Survey
A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning...
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday.
Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County