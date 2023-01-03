City of Durant launches Community Perception Survey

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant wants residents to participate in an upcoming survey to help identify top priorities within the city.

According to a press release from the City of Durant, the Community Perception Survey, presented in partnership with the University of Central Arkansas and Southeastern Oklahoma State University, will be used to identify top priorities within the city and develop strategic, long-range plans for the future.

“The results from this survey will be important for years to come,” said City Manager Lisa Taylor. “We hope to identify important issues within the community and will use the data as a guide for our actions.”

The survey will contain approximately 25 questions and all responses will be anonymous, according to the press release. Questions can be completed in under five minutes, and participants will have an option to opt-in to updates on the use of survey data.

According to a social media post, the questions will go live on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/durant-oklahoma. People also have the option to complete a paper copy of the survey at the Donald W. Reynolds Library at 1515 West Main Street during business hours.

The survey will close after Sunday, Jan. 22. They city is also encouraging community members to participate in the planning and action process in the weeks to follow.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.