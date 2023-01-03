Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

City of Durant launches Community Perception Survey

The City of Durant wants residents to participate in an upcoming survey to help identify top...
The City of Durant wants residents to participate in an upcoming survey to help identify top priorities within the city.(Pixabay / MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant wants residents to participate in an upcoming survey to help identify top priorities within the city.

According to a press release from the City of Durant, the Community Perception Survey, presented in partnership with the University of Central Arkansas and Southeastern Oklahoma State University, will be used to identify top priorities within the city and develop strategic, long-range plans for the future.

“The results from this survey will be important for years to come,” said City Manager Lisa Taylor. “We hope to identify important issues within the community and will use the data as a guide for our actions.”

The survey will contain approximately 25 questions and all responses will be anonymous, according to the press release. Questions can be completed in under five minutes, and participants will have an option to opt-in to updates on the use of survey data.

According to a social media post, the questions will go live on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/durant-oklahoma. People also have the option to complete a paper copy of the survey at the Donald W. Reynolds Library at 1515 West Main Street during business hours.

The survey will close after Sunday, Jan. 22. They city is also encouraging community members to participate in the planning and action process in the weeks to follow.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

The city of Ada is preparing for its Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18.
City of Ada prepares for Daddy-Daughter Dance in February
A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning...
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday.
Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County