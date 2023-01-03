Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton woman was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another woman last year.

According to documents from the state of Oklahoma, 40-year-old Brandi Carr unlawfully and intentionally provided 44-year-old Nancy Bailey with fentanyl.

Court documents state Carr shared the drugs with Bailey, and upon ingestion, Bailey suffered an overdose that lead to her death.

Carr was charged with first degree manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.