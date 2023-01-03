Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Saramac Ln and Sulphur Springs Rd.

Troopers said a car driven by 73-year-old Peggy J. Ward was northbound on Saramac Ln when she swerved off the road and rolled her car twice.

Ward was transported to Alliance Health in Durant with leg and arm injuries.

Troopers said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

