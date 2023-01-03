Texoma Local
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.

According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street.

The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.

Court records show that Ashton filed a protective order against Brooks in 2021.

Brooks was pronounced dead after the ambulance took him from the scene. Ashton was arrested.

