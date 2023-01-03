Texoma Local
McCall elected to fourth term as house speaker

The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history.

“It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House and it is a duty that I do not take lightly,” McCall said. “During my time in the House, we have worked together to lay the foundation for a stronger Oklahoma.

McCall was elected to represent House District 22 in 2012, according to a press release. McCall and his wife Stephanie live in Atoka County and have two children, Chase and Carson.

