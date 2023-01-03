Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Much More Comfortable for Tuesday

Cooler nights, but fairly mild days
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brian Briggs
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The News 12 viewing area was very fortunate to avoid severe storms Monday evening, they passed to our north and to our southeast. A few showers or even a moderate thunderstorm is possible overnight east of Highway 75 but the odds are only 20% and any rain ends long before sunrise.

Drier air blows in late tonight, look for a cool and dry low around 50 degrees for your Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy and rather windy conditions can be expected Tuesday afternoon, it will be quite mild for January with highs in the 60s.

We’ll be in a pattern of fairly chilly nights but warmer-than-average days right into the weekend. No rain is expected between Tuesday and this weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots...
One teen killed, two injured after a deadly shooting in Idabel
Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and...
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
New Year's Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Among the people sworn into office on...
New Grayson County leaders sworn into office
The driver’s wife said her husband had a seizure and doesn’t remember anything from the crash.
Driver crashes through Durant business
In addition to failing to stop and render aid, Police said Tarpley had warrants in Grayson...
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Monday, Jan 2
Evening Forecast - Monday, Jan 2
Full Morning Weather 01/02/2022
Full Morning Weather 1/2/2023
Evening Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 31
Evening Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 31
Evening Forecast - Friday, Dec. 30
Evening Forecast - Friday, Dec. 30