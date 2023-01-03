Much More Comfortable for Tuesday

The News 12 viewing area was very fortunate to avoid severe storms Monday evening, they passed to our north and to our southeast. A few showers or even a moderate thunderstorm is possible overnight east of Highway 75 but the odds are only 20% and any rain ends long before sunrise.

Drier air blows in late tonight, look for a cool and dry low around 50 degrees for your Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy and rather windy conditions can be expected Tuesday afternoon, it will be quite mild for January with highs in the 60s.

We’ll be in a pattern of fairly chilly nights but warmer-than-average days right into the weekend. No rain is expected between Tuesday and this weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.