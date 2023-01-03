New year, new you? Try firefighting, Love Co. firefighters say

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteer fire departments across Texoma are dealing with low numbers right now, which means keeping the community safe is harder for current volunteers.

Michael Campbell with the Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to 289 calls this year. Many of those were mutual aid requests from other departments, because all the departments need help right now.

He said the fire chiefs of Love County met recently and discussed how many active firefighters each department can count on.

“The numbers were very humbling,” Campbell said. “All of the departments need help.”

Campbell said it’s not just Love County, volunteer fire departments across Texoma need more volunteers.

“Growing up with Dad and Papa, we’d be at family events and they’d just take off to go help someone,” Tyler Campbell said.

Tyler Campbell is Michael’s son. As one of the younger firefighters at Criner Hills, he’s able to go inside a burning home and rescue someone.

“We need more interior guys and I’m one of them,” Tyler said. “I didn’t think i’d like it that much but I like going in there and getting my adrenaline going and seeing that fire, tearing it down. It’s just something you can’t get rid of.”

Tyler’s been fighting fires for two years now, he said it’s a feeling like no other.

“Are you bored at home? do you wanna go have some fun, do you wanna see some fire and break some stuff? cause that’s basically my job, I go in there and start breaking,” Tyler said.

“I grew up in it but I get a great reward because most of the people we help are friends family and neighbors,” Campbell said. “you just have a warm feeling that you help somebody and you would want somebody helping you if you needed help.”

Campbell said there is a place for everyone to help, from fighting fires, helping recruit more firefighters, even just writing a check to help them keep the fire engines running.

“We have people of all ages on our department. so some are not physically able to go into a structure fire to rescue someone or internally put out a fire,” Campbell said. “Or the older generation can stay out and pump the truck, so there’s places for them.”

