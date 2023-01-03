Texoma Local
Police investigating Sherman shooting

Police investigating Sherman shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left one person seriously injured.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left one person seriously injured.

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of South Montgomery Street.

The victim, a white male, was shot at least once and is now in a Dallas area hospital, according to police.

“Officers surrounded the property and began calling out the residents,” Sgt. Brett Mullen said in a media release. “The Sherman Special Response Team and Negotiator Unit responded to assist. At approximately 8:30am all residents either exited or were removed from the residence.”

Police were still on scene as of 8:30 a.m. investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

