Frost Likely Tonight, Back to 70 Degrees by Friday!

Dry air will dominate Texoma skies through Thursday; we’ll have mostly clear nights and sunny to partly cloudy days. Winds will go nearly calm overnight and we’ll get close to freezing; expect a fairly heavy frost in the morning. After sunny 50s on Wednesday, we’re back close to freezing on Thursday morning.

Southerly winds kick in Friday at 20 to 30 mph and these will work to make Friday the warmest day of our 7-day forecast with highs around 70 degrees. A dry cold front passes Saturday morning returning us to cooler readings, but temperatures are still expected to be a bit above January averages.

Given the low-moisture pattern, I have no rain listed in your 7-Day forecast at this time.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

