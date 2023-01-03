Second teen dies after Idabel shooting

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.

The 19-year-old was transported to a Tyler, TX hospital and died at 12:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, according to OSBI.

Officials said a juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. A third teenager suffered superficial wounds and is expected to recover.

The suspect, also a juvenile, is in custody, according to OSBI.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, according to a press release. OSBI is working with the FBI, Idabel Police Department and the Choctaw Nation.

