Second teen dies after Idabel shooting

A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year's Eve.
A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.

The 19-year-old was transported to a Tyler, TX hospital and died at 12:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, according to OSBI.

Officials said a juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. A third teenager suffered superficial wounds and is expected to recover.

The suspect, also a juvenile, is in custody, according to OSBI.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, according to a press release. OSBI is working with the FBI, Idabel Police Department and the Choctaw Nation.

